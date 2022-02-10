LEWISBURG — Contact tracing is out at the Lewisburg School District but not for immunocompromised students by a unanimous board decision.
The board voted to revisit masking and the district’s Health and Safety Plan at their Feb. 24 meeting. Voting yes were Dr. Virginia Zimmerman, Dr. Erin Jablonski, Heather Haynes, Mary Ann Stanton, Jaime Lyons, and Kristin Kraus. Voting against was Cory Heath, Jordan Fetzer, and Dr. Tera Unzicker-Fassero.
Board members heard comments from the school and borough community on the mask rule.
Parent Tara Michaels helped put together a survey of 227 respondents. Out of the 227, 215 said masking should be optional.
Sophomore Zach Engele said, “It’s time we get back to normal. Lots of teachers and students have to make up a lot of work after being quarantined,” mentioning his own grades have suffered. Masking can make learning difficult for many vulnerable students, he said.
He said he sees teachers and others out in public not wearing masks and questioned the hypocrisy of wearing masks during school hours but not in public.
Jonah Carner, a junior, quoted the district's vision statement which states, “In the pursuit of excellence and equity, the Lewisburg Area School District is an inclusive learning community that supports students as they realize lives of purpose and fulfillment in our diverse global society.”
“Unfortunately for the last two years, nobody has experienced that,” Carner said. During quarantine, his friends would worry about catching up. “Wearing masks was supposed to be a temporary occurrence,” he said.
While vaccinated, Carner said masks were causing problems. “I can’t see the facial expressions of my teachers and peers. There’s more to communication than the words we say.”
Many of those commenting about masking brought up issues with verbal and non-verbal communication. Carner admitted he is known to be a quiet person. “It’s easy for many to hide behind masks. We’re already a generation who struggles with communication.”
He urged the board to make masks a recommendation and not a requirement.
An anonymous survey of teachers had one high school teacher saying students are experiencing less engagement during classes and apathy toward the topics being taught and a general sense of withdrawal. The teacher said students have been less likely to ask questions during class and participate in group activities.
“If students do answer questions, it is difficult to hear them, especially for kids that are typically quiet. It feels as though many students are 'disappearing' behind their masks,” one teacher commented. “Many have expressed not liking school, and just wanting school to be over so they don't have to deal with this. Masks have definitely made it more difficult to have a positive school and classroom environment.”
Board member Dr. Tera Unzicker-Fassero said she had patients walk out of her office over masking, but said she believes masking should be the parents' choice. Board member Cory Heath agreed.
Fetzer said the district needs to decide if they were going to do universal masking all the time or not. “We’re sending very mixed signals and we need to make up our mind what we are going to do,” he said. He said he was not necessarily advocating for masking but for consistency.
While the board held off on the decision to eliminate the mask rule, they did vote to drop contact tracing except for immunocompromised students after hearing public comments.
Carter Hoover, a senior, supported ending contact tracing.
“This process discriminates against unvaccinated people,” he said.
Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock-Baugh said the state’s Department of Health no longer notifies school districts about positive cases and the district relies on parents. She said evidence is showing schools are not responsible for spreading the virus but the district was looking at the science.
“We’re going to do what we’ve been doing. If your children are sick, keep them home,” said Baugh, who urged parents to inform the district about positive COVID cases among students. She noted the community spread had dropped.
From Jan. 2 to Feb. 7 the district had 147 positive COVID cases and 129 quarantines for students, according to data based on what parents have told the school district.
“Our cases have really dropped and probably will trend in that direction,” Baugh said. “Let’s get back to the business of educating your children and not do the job of public health officials.”
Board member Jordan Fetzer asked how much time teachers spend on contact tracing.
“I would say that it varies. There have been times where it’s two to four days straight and you aren’t able to do what you should be doing,” said Lewisburg Area High School Principal Paula Reber.
Jablonski asked if the suggestion was to remove contact tracing for immunocompromised students and was told it was not.
In other business, the board voted to approve their SUN Tech operating budget.
The district’s final budget will not be approved until June. Zimmerman noted time still existed to reconcile the district’s budget.
The board also approved the 2022-2023 district calendar and graduation project.
The next meeting of Lewisburg’s school board will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the DiRocco Center for Instruction.