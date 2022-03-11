LEWISBURG — Counselors in the Lewisburg Area School District said they want to form an Advisory Health Council that would provide a Comprehensive Support Framework for students during Thursday night’s board meeting.
Most of the district’s school counselors attended a presentation on students and discussed programs and measures in place to address mental health needs of students.
Linntown Elementary counselor Jen Sands was unable to attend.
Counselors told the board they are working with students to understand what being stressed and overwhelmed means, how to get help for it and develop skills to address mental and other issues surrounding their well-being.
Donald H. Eichorn Middle School guidance counselor Kevin Mowrey said counselors are hearing words like “anxious” and “worried” while they grasp the social and emotional needs of students.
He said the level and degree students are addicted to electronic devices is concerning.
“They’re growing up with technology,” Mowrey said.
Mowrey said there is a lot about technology that students know and adults do not. He said students self-diagnose themselves.
He told board members “anxiety” and “depression” are words students use to describe their current emotional mindset.
Therapists during school hours
Assistant Superintendent Cathy Moser said the district will begin allowing therapists to be in school in an attempt to normalize mental health.
According to Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock-Baugh, counselors would typically make appointments for students with therapists outside the school and normal school hours.
Baugh said the district will allow therapists in school while it is in session, instead of parents having to take extra steps outside school hours.
Baugh noted parents will still have to pay for therapy services out of their own insurance but said this can begin immediately.
“As soon as there’s a need they’ll be available,” Baugh said.
Board member Jordan Fetzer said he was encouraged public discussion was moving more toward student mental health and well-being.
Board President Dr. Virginia Zimmerman said the district is very grateful for the work school counselors have been doing.
Zimmerman said she hopes the community realizes the board is committed to addressing students’ mental health and well-being.
District parent Kimberly Drexler told the board she was disappointed the district’s plans did not address or incorporate gun safety. She encouraged them to think about it and be engaged.
She said many members of the community felt abandoned by the school board over their recent decision to make masking optional in schools.
Zimmerman was the sole vote against optional masking.
“There are serious concerns among some parents in the school district,” Drexler said. She noted she did not expect the board to reverse its decision.
In other business, Baugh said the March 25 inservice day is being used as a make-up day.
“The other option would be to bring everybody back after Memorial Day,” said Baugh.
Baugh also said the administration is excited for impending HVAC modernization.
The board unanimously voted to renew Moser’s contract.