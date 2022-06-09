LEWISBURG — A slight tax increase is on the horizon for the Lewisburg Area School District.
Homes valued at $100,000 will see an increase of $50 in their taxes. The board approved a 2.75 percent increase to 18.73 mills, according to John Fairchild, director of Administrative Services.
The 2021-2022 millage is 18.23 per $1,000 value. The 2022-2023 proposed rate was originally 18.95 per $1,000.
“This budget really demonstrates how this board collaborates together. They want to be responsible to taxpayers,” Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Baugh said after the meeting. “This becomes the starting budget to begin next year.”
The budget has to be passed by five votes on the board by law, according to Baugh.
Board member Jordan Fetzer was the lone no vote.
“Lewisburg’s budget situation is not unique to just us,” Fetzer said. “Most districts are facing the same inflation that families and industries are facing.
Fuel charges, food costs, increases to staff salaries all contribute to a challenging balance between meeting student needs “and being fiscally responsible to our constituents,” Fetzer added.
Baugh said inflation hits more than one sector and the district still needs to support programs and sustain costs of wages. She noted inflation is affecting the district like any other place and the cost of business is going up.
Lewisburg has a history of raising taxes by just what they need to, Baugh said.
“Nobody wants to see tax increases,” Baugh said. She added it is hard to foresee the impact a tax increase will have on taxpayers.
“It’s really going to depend on how big a property is and how much land you own,” Baugh added.
Interim superintendent
The next school board meeting on June 23 will be Baugh’s last as superintendent.
The board designated Assistant Superintendent Cathy S. Moser as interim superintendent beginning July 1.
Moser will receive a stipend of $115 for each day that she is acting superintendent, according to Baugh.
“I want to thank the school board for all their support and collaboration over all these years,” Baugh said at the meeting about her impending departure. “We are anticipating what might happen in the future as well as what our present conditions are.”
She said not many superintendents have a good school board experience with their members. She also thanked the administration, teachers, and support staff.
Baugh also thanked district staff for their efforts during the pandemic.
“This has probably been the most challenging year,” Baugh said. “It might be my name on things but we certainly wouldn’t have seen the successes we have without them.”
She said it was going to be a seamless transition.
School board members individually thanked Baugh for her contributions to the district.