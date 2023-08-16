LEWISBURG — The borough of Lewisburg is seeking an additional $110,000 in COVID-19 relief funds toward the Hufnagle Park Event Venue project.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, borough council members approved a motion to formally request Union County submit a request on behalf of Lewisburg Borough to the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for $110,732 of additional Community Development Block Grant – CARES (CDBG-CV) funding for the Hufnagle Park Event Venue Project. The funds would cover additional expenses associated with sidewalks, lighting, and safety features in the project on Market Street.
"This is the second time we've asked DCED for additional funds," said borough manager William Lowthert. "Since we don't get the grants, the county does, we need to ask the county to ask DCED for additional grant funds. It has to go up the ladder and back down the letter. This is the first step."
The project, which is now more than $3 million, broke ground on May 1 and is expected to be completed by late 2023. The first phase of this multi-phase project is designed to improve Hufnagle Park and will include a new event stage and amphitheater, improve pedestrian mobility and environmental enhancement.
"Construction costs are estimated and subject to change," said Mayor Kendy Alvarez. "So much of the project in Hufnagle Park increases accessibility of the park and it was important to have that flow through to Market Street. We had hoped to use the existing sidewalk to keep costs low, but that did not maintain the accessibility improvements we required."
Construction continues in multiple locations at the project, including sidewalk work. The last section of the Market Street sidewalk is expected to be poured this week, according to the borough's update on its Facebook page.
"The Loading/Unloading Zone in front of Hufnagle Park is taking shape," according to the borough. "If the weather cooperates this week, asphalt will be placed on Friday. If everything goes as planned, we anticipate the sidewalks to reopen, the travel lanes on Market Street to return to normal, and the parking spaces on the north side of Market Street between Fifth Street and Sixth Street to be reestablished by the end of next week."
Electrical work in Hufnagle Park continues as the wiring for the tri-globe lights along the internal sidewalks and decorative up lights in the trees progress. The restrooms in Hufnagle Park will be closed from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27 for this electrical work, according to the borough.
The masonry crew is working on the seating area in front of the stage. Steel beam delivery is expected this week as the construction crew will begin to build the roof above the stage, according to the borough.
The council members also approved a change order for the project in the amount of $5,585 for additional sidewalk demolition costs along Market Street.
The project consists of $2.6 million for general contractor Gray Builders, of Danville; $217,000 for engineering costs and $165,000 in administrative costs. In addition to CDBG money, the money comes from matching funds from the borough.
The project includes constructing an expanded performance/event space with updated lighting, sound and seating; Limestone (Bull) Run Floodplain Restoration to improve water quality and increase floodplain storage capacity; and the elimination of all stairs and ramps to improve accessibility throughout the park and provide safe pedestrian pick up/drop off at Market Street.
In other business, the council members approved another request Union County to serve as the applicant for a Lewisburg Borough CDBG Competitive Grant Application to DCED for the North Fourth Street Revitalization and Green Infrastructure Project. The grant application will likely be submitted in early 2024 for a 2025 or 2026 construction activity if the grant is approved.
The application will be at least $1 million, said Lowthert.