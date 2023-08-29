LEWISBURG — The borough of Lewisburg is seeking a partnership with Union County to apply for a competitive grant for the North Fourth Street Revitalization and Green Infrastructure Project.
On Tuesday, Shannon Berkey, the community development/grant manager for Lewisburg, and Angie Hunselman, of SEDA-Council of Governments, attended the public work session of the Union County commissioners to request that the county serve as the applicant for a state Department of Community and Economic Development's 2023 Community Development Block Grant Competitive Grant application. The project is expected to cost at least $1 million.
"If the board is willing to consider being a grant applicant on behalf of the borough, we would continue working with Larson Design Group to come up with more of a defined concept plan," said Berkey. "We would work with SEDA-COG to submit applications to meet the February (2) deadline."
North Fourth Street is a vehicular gateway into downtown Lewisburg for visitors and residents of the area traveling from points north and west of Lewisburg. It is one of the last major neighborhood streets not previously benefitting from a full street reconstruction, a process Lewisburg has continued over the last 30 years starting with the St. John Street corridor in 1988, according to Berkey.
The main feature of the project is incorporating green infrastructure by the use of rain gardens constructed within curb bulb-outs through the corridor. Due to the age of the storm drain system, its undersized capacity based on current and future rainfall predictions, and the proposed modifications to accommodate the rain gardens, the entire storm drain system will be replaced, according to Berkey.
With the extensive storm drain work, the need for accessibility upgrades, and the conditions of the curbs and sidewalk, the project requires full curb and sidewalk replacement in order to allow for the construction of the proposed stormwater/green infrastructure, according to Berkey.
This project also includes the removal of invasive street species (Norway Maple and Callery Pear) and replacement with new, suitable street trees along the entire corridor. Street trees are a vital component of green infrastructure projects as they help to absorb water within urban settings, according to Berkey.
Street trees also provide shade to homes, helping to reduce energy bills in warmer months, and pedestrians using sidewalks, according to Berkey.
The project will improve the neighborhood and trigger an increased presence of owner-occupied properties and enhance the gateway into the business district, said Berkey.
Hunselman said a public hearing would have to be scheduled for the consideration of funds. Residents would have an opportunity to provide comments, she said.
"The competitive pot has roughly $5 million this round," said Hunselman.
The process would be similar to the county's role for the grant application of Hufnagle Park, said Hunselman.