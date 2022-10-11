LEWISBURG — Lewisburg residents will likely see a 1 mill tax increase after borough council and Mayor Kendy Alvarez vote on the proposed $3.8 million 2023 spending plan.
Council held a budget work session Tuesday night and Borough Manager William Lowthert said the increase is due to more money being needed by the fire and police departments.
Lowthert praised council and Alvarez for the dedication the group puts into making sure the borough's government is working efficiently and said Lewisburg is in a good position to receive funding for various projects.
One of those projects is the construction of an amphitheater at Hufnagle Park.
Council President Debra Sulai and Alvarez discussed the public's attention to the various parks and recreation offered in Lewisburg and both agreed the borough is being placed on the map.
"I just heard from people from as far as Scranton that they couldn't wait to visit Lewisburg," Alvarez said.
Sulai said she was thrilled to hear the news and agreed people are taking notice of the various projects happening in Lewisburg.
Lowthert said he also has received calls from various municipalities asking to come to Lewisburg to look around and see the progress being made.
"For a community of 5,000, we don't act like it," he said. "We do a lot."
Alvarez said the budget process was a monthslong project.
"It is a complex balance of long and short term planning for the borough itself and all the services supported by borough funds," she said. "We are fortunate to have wonderful public resources throughout Lewisburg which benefit our residents while attracting visitors who contribute by supporting our downtown business district."
Council meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for its regular meeting inside council chambers at 55 S. 5th St.