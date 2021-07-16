LEWISBURG — Dozens of artists returned to Lewisburg's sidewalks today, using concrete and chalk to create a variety of colorful pictures featuring fish, peacocks, rainbows, flowers, landscapes and more. Just about every color imaginable lined the street.
The annual Lewisburg Sidewalk Chalk Festival returned today after a one-year virtual hiatus. The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership began the event more than a decade ago and the Lewisburg Arts Council taking the program over in 2008.
To allow for some additional spacing and other measures, more than 100 artists were registered by noon today with more arriving throughout the afternoon. Work began at 11 a.m. and was scheduled to run until 8:30 p.m.
Also new this year is a scheduled live performance by the local DePotorLand Band from 6 to 8 p.m.
Ramsey Uhter, 18, made the return trek from Williamsport to work with her sister, who she said was an artist.
"We've been here before and thought it would be fun," she said. "Chalk is a cool thing to draw with. I had no idea what we were going to do."
Uhter admitted she was a little surprised at the crowd that gathered along Market Street to draw or just watch.
"I am a performer, so I am used to people watching me," she said. "But I didn't expect this many people to walk around and watch everything you're doing."
Traveling a little bit father to spend time with family on Friday was Elizabeth Vandewark, who was visiting from Seattle.
"We love to come visit family and we usually could around the Chalk Festival," she said. "It's a fantastic, fun time. It's fun to see the artistic abilities and the kids have a lot of fun."
Barbara Baker, a member of the Lewisburg Arts Council board and co-chair for the chalk festival, said organizers purposely do not come up with a theme each year. Instead, they let the artists' creativity take over.
"We want people to do whatever they want," she said. "It's a fun, family event. We want families to come and just draw and spend some time downtown.
Allison Haines, 9, of Sunbury, was using as much pink chalk as she could find to draw her favorite animal: A flamingo.
"It's been a lot of fun," she said. "I was really looking forward to this. It's a fun idea."