LEWISBURG — For Darren Dershem, being only 17 and unable to vote in the November presidential election doesn't stop the high schooler from being active in politics.
The senior from Lewisburg Area High School who doesn't turn 18 until February 2021, organized a rally in support of President Trump and police officers at the intersection of Routes 15 and 45 in Lewisburg on Saturday. The rally, which brought out nearly 100 people from 10 a.m. to 12 noon., was greeted with a seemingly endless amount of beeps from supporters passing by in vehicles, as well as a few thumbs down and middle fingers from others who oppose the rally.
"We're here because we need to support our great president and we know he has our back," said Dershem. "We're also out here to support our great law enforcement officers. They put themselves on the lines every single day for the community. It's about time we have their backs like they have ours."
Dershem said Trump has had success with federal opportunity zones, renewing the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and criminal justice reform.
Todd Robatin, the chair of the Snyder County Republican Committee, said the country has been torn apart and divided.
"Out here we have a lot of unity going on, right in the middle of Lewisburg, and we see a lot of people waving flags and supporting our president and law enforcement," said Robatin. "Our law enforcement put their lives in harm's way every single day."
The president is fighting for America despite the backlash from his opposition, said Robatin.
The signs included support for Trump, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12), state Rep. David Rowe (R-85) and the police, as well as American flags, Trump flags and Blue Lives Matter flags. A tent was also set up to register people to vote.
Patty Holgate, of Milton, and Troy Zimmerman, of Mifflinburg, said they love to hear the honks.
"It's very encouraging," said Holgate. "The bottom line is, the Democrats are killing babies, and taking everything from us and people won't see it until it's too late."
"I think it could have been crazy with more time," said Zimmerman. "More people are willing to come out to support Trump. I think it's more now than in 2016."
William Zimmerman, of Mifflinburg, said "the silent majority" was making their voices heard.
"We're saying we like where things are at and we want to keep the Trump train going," he said.
Dershem said he wants to make a difference even though he won't be able to vote in November.
"I'll be canvassing, going door to door," he said. "There's too much at stake to stand on the sidelines."
Corey Zimmerman, of Mifflinburg, said he was pleased to see the turnout on such a short notice and praised Dershem.
"We need more youth to stand up," he said. "Darren represents the future of American and we're proudly standing with him."
Stan Zellers, of Lewisburg, said it was "outstanding and excellent" to see people out and supporting Trump and the police.
"If this is the way Pennsylvania feels, Trump will take the state," he said.
Zellers also said he admired the courage of counter-protesters who stood near the rally even if he didn't agree with the message. Alyssa Hoffa, of Danville, and Ata Kora, of Lewisburg, stood with signs opposing the rally.
"I'm here to upset them, I'm not here to engage with them," said Hoffa.