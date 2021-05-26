Catie Jacobson, of Lewisburg, is the first runner-up in the Rotary 4-way Test Speech Contest, held during this year’s Rotary District 7360 Conference where she represented the Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club.
The 4-Way Test Speech Competition requires high school students to prepare a five- to seven-minute speech illustrating Rotary’s 4-Way Test: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Jacobson’s speech, on the dangers of human trafficking, was chosen from the four finalist submissions as first runner-up. Nine area clubs from Rotary District 7360 had students participating in this year’s contest, including students from Selinsgrove, Clearfield, Lewisburg, Johnsonburg, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Waynesboro, Shepherdstown and Cumberland, Maryland. Jacobson, the daughter of Shari and Dave Jacobson, will receive a trophy and a $500 check from District 7360.
“We are pleased and honored that Catie has won at the District level. Her interest in human trafficking awareness and ultimate prevention is an important topic for not only youth, but everyone, these days,” said Pamela Burns, speech contest coordinator for the Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club.
Jacobson previously participated in Rotary’s Youth Leadership Awards program, a program where students focus on developing their leadership skills in a retreat or camp-like atmosphere.
This summer, Jacobson will be a communications intern with the Public Interest Law Center in Philadelphia. Jacobson currently volunteers with Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America as a national trainer, and co-captained their voter registration efforts, signing up more than 100,000 young voters. She also serves as co-founder of Teach Against Trafficking, a youth-led movement that uses education to combat human trafficking.
At school, Jacobson serves as the president of the Model United Nations, the student representative on the Lewisburg Area School District Alumni Association Board, and a member of FBLA, Global Minds, and Choir. She is also a member of the Spanish Honor Society, the Thespian Honor Society, and the Tri-M Music Honor Society.
“I’m honored to have had the opportunity to represent the Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club, to discuss with a larger audience the advocacy work I do, and to learn about the passions of other young advocates. Young people deserve a place at the table, and I am so grateful to Rotary for facilitating these important conversations,” said Jacobson.