LEWISBURG — Lewisburg High School graduates Pamela Burns and Wendy Chalmers are leading a movement across the Valley to make today a Day of Social Media Positivity.
According to a Facebook group, Positivity on Social Media Day, a post by co-creator Chalmers said, “most of us have been struggling for the past six months or so with deep feelings about COVID19, the effects this pandemic may have had on us individually or our society as a whole, and we watch the news…to hear about protests and anger, sadness and destruction, and heartbreak and loss. And we all need a break. Social media has been overwhelmingly filled with debates and passionate outpourings about controversial topics related to pandemics and movements and political and economic concerns and so much more."
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce joined in and offered to co-sponsor the social media event.
People are encouraged to join their group “Positivity on Social Media Day” and follow along on Facebook. Memes will be posted that people can use on that day, and ideas will be shared to make it a day of positivity on social media.
— THE DAILY ITEM