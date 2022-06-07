LEWISBURG — School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Baugh is asking the school board for a departure date of June 30.
According to Baugh and Board President Dr. Virginia Zimmerman, Assistant Superintendent Cathy S. Moser will take over as superintendent of the Lewisburg school district in an interim capacity. Moser previously served in that role on an interim capacity.
Baugh announced her impending departure as superintendent on May 19 to lead the Garfield County School District 16 in Parachute, Colorado.
She said she is moving to Colorado to be closer to her husband.
Baugh said she is working on policy issues as she assists in prepping for the transition to a new superintendent.
“Right now its the normal work flow,” said Baugh.
The district also is interviewing candidates for other possible positions in time for her exit.
“We're interviewing candidates for positions that are posted,” Baugh said. She added the district hopes to have all open positions identified by June.
Zimmerman said the board has to vote on an interim replacement.
Zimmerman previously said she was not yet aware of a timeline for Baugh’s permanent replacement.
“I don’t know yet about a timeline for a search,” Zimmerman said. “With Cathy as interim, we can feel confident business will continue smoothly and we can take some time to get ready for the search.”
The district may use an outside organization for its superintendent search, according to Baugh.
Board member Jordan Fetzer, a former school board president, echoed Zimmerman’s sentiment the board does not have a set time frame on a vote to permanently replace Baugh.
Fetzer said with Moser acting on an interim capacity, it allows the board sufficient time to plan next steps.
“We don’t want to rush the process,” said Fetzer.
Fetzer said Baugh will continue to serve as superintendent until she leaves the district.
An application for superintendent from the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (AASA) asks potential applicants about their experiences improving the quality of education and improving the quality of teaching and learning.
According to AASA, school boards tend to hire superintendents working in other districts.
Baugh said there is much confidence in Moser’s ability to take over and reassured she is always available if needed.