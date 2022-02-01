LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will host Lewisburg Area School District superintendent, Jennifer Polinchock-Baugh, for a virtual meeting on Feb. 15. As a part of the League’s Educational Forum series, this virtual presentation will focus on a broad range of issues, providing Polinchock-Baugh the opportunity to bring her priority issues to the audience for their consideration.
The virtual meeting will be held at noon on Feb. 15. The Zoom meeting room will open at 11:30 a.m. and the program will be followed by an optional small group discussion. All participants must register in advance. To register, email participant’s name to LWVLAForum@gmail.com. The registration deadline is Feb. 13.
The meeting is open to members and the general public.