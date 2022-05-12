LEWISBURG — The Odyssey of the Mind team from the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School performed its award-winning program for the Lewisburg Area School Board at its meeting on Thursday.
Twelve middle school members of the the Lewisburg team will compete in the 2022 Odyssey of the Mind World Finals at the University of Iowa May 25-28.
Odyssey of the Mind is an international problem-solving program for K-12 students in which they learn the value of brainstorming and teamwork.
At each competition event, the students perform an original, creative presentation that they have written and designed on a specified topic. Competitors are also given a challenging spontaneous problem to solve that they haven't seen prior to the day of the competition.
The six students — Clara Graham, Ceili Kisvarday, Abby Ryu, Rachel Ryu, Maya Sak and Linghan Wan —are from Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School and Linntown Elementary.
Coached by Chris Kisvarday, Susannah Kisvarday and Linda Smolka, the six young women won first place for their category in the Pennsylvania state championship in April, earning them a chance to move on to the upcoming World Finals event, competing against hundreds of teams from all across the world.
It’s the first time that a team from Lewisburg will be traveling to compete in the finals competition for a second time. This year, the finals are taking place in Ames, Iowa, from May 25-28.
“Getting to Iowa is a community effort,” said Smolka.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Baugh thanked the faculty and others involved with the district’s Odyssey of Mind program.
Board member Jordan Fetzer said it is great to see the club present to the board.
“It’s a great activity for students from all backgrounds to help develop a lot to skills. I think most notably tonight is the public speaking skills the students are exhibiting,” said Fetzer.
Fetzer said it is a fun and engaging way for students to build skills they will carry with them the rest of their lives.
In other business, the board met in executive session prior to the meeting to discuss personnel issues, according to Board President Dr. Virginia Zimmerman.
During the meeting, Baugh and the board recognized student musicians and their mentors who participated in state level ensembles during the 2021-2022 school year.
Peter Sides of the Robert M. Sides Music Center presented the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation honor to Lewisburg’s Music Department celebrating the 2022 Best Communities for Music Education.
This is the 12th consecutive year Lewisburg's Music Department has earned the recognition.
Linntown Intermediate School Principal Eric Wetzel said students are visiting with other grade students above them as a means to emotionally prepare them for their next transition.
Wetzel spoke about impending field trips and how it was great to slowly get back to normal.
High school Principal Paula Reber addressed recent state testing scores and pathways to graduation.
“Not all students are in the same subject level. Students went to school one day and obviously they never came back,” Reber said regarding the pandemic.