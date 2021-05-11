LEWISBURG — Teams from the Lewisburg Area School District won both the high school and middle school divisions of the Spring 2021 Stock Market Challenge.
Lewisburg teams remained on top for most of the 10-week competition run by the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy (PennCFL).
The Lewisburg team that won the High School Division finished with a portfolio totaling $583,069.82.
In the Middle School Division, the winning Lewisburg team ended with a portfolio of $174,576.10.
The teams of students from participating Valley schools each managed a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio by investing in stocks chosen from the American, New York and NASDAQ exchanges. The competition teaches students about investing and encourages financial literacy through hands-on activities in the classroom.
The Northumberland National Bank and Susquehanna University were co-sponsors this year.
Finishing second behind Lewisburg in the High School Division was Selinsgrove Area, with a portfolio of $219,899.21; followed by Midd-West in third ($145,120.99); Shamokin Area in fourth ($136,583.76), and Mifflinburg Area in fifth ($127,025.89).
Among the middle schools, the rankings behind Lewisburg, in order with their portfolios, are: Midd-West ($159,573.50); Milton Area ($127,659); Our Lady of Lourdes Regional ($117,954.40), and Line Mountain ($105,655.40).
“Our new name is Brighter Financial Futures, because we’re just getting started, and our best is about to come. Students are our future leaders, our citizens and workers,” said Alan W. Dakey, PennCFL president.