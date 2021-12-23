When 15-year-old Katy Mahon appealed to the community to donate gifts to young patients in Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital during the holidays, she didn’t expect to be one of those patients.
Katy will be celebrating her 16th birthday today in the Danville hospital as she awaits a kidney transplant. This day also happens to be the 67th anniversary of the first successful human kidney transplant at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston.
The Lewisburg teen has been battling kidney disease for half of her life. She received a kidney transplant in 2015, but her body rejected it last year.
“Katy is in really bad shape. She’s exhausted and very heavily medicated,” said her mother, Amy Mahon, adding, “She’s also stunning and beautiful.”
Despite enduring much pain, Amy Mahon said her daughter persisted in volunteering at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg and organizing her annual birthday fundraiser to benefit others. This year, Katy, who has spent the last few Christmas holidays in the hospital due to health issues, designated teen hospital patients as recipients.
“She does a fundraiser every year and this year she wanted it to be more personal,” she said.
Hundreds of gift donations poured in, from candle-making kits to headphones, and will be available at the hospital for parents to pick up and deliver to their children at Christmastime.
“It was overwhelming. We were expecting 15 gifts and got 300,” said Amy Mahon.
Gifts started coming in about three weeks ago, when Katy was admitted to the hospital.
“She’s been so happy with the response. We have such an amazing village,” said Sue Mahon, Katy’s aunt.
Now, all Katy and her family — including older brother, Cory — are wishing for this Christmas is a kidney from a live donor with type O blood, no underlying health issues and a BMI of less than 30, Amy Mahon said.
In an appeal made on Facebook, the single mother said the transplant is urgently needed.
Of the estimated 110,000 patients in the U.S. who are waiting for an organ transplant, about 2,050 are children according to the National Foundation for Transplants.