Lewisburg teen saved by Life Flight

LEWISBURG — Angela Brouse credits Geisinger’s Life Flight team with saving her daughter’s life last summer.
On Aug. 30, 2020, Ryan Brouse, then 14, was critically injured in a crash on Pleasant Ridge in Lewisburg.
“Ryan was within minutes of dying, so had she gone by ambulance (to the hospital) she probably wouldn’t have made it,” said Brouse, who is employed at Geisinger.
The day of the accident had been busy, with Ryan participating in a softball tournament before embarking on an evening with friends.
Brouse and her husband, Chris, planned to pick their daughter up later in the evening, but received jarring news shortly before heading out.
“Around 9:45 p.m. my older daughter, Ellie, told us, ‘Don’t worry, but there’s been an accident,’” Brouse recalled noting how her eldest child received the news via SnapChat.
Angela and Chris Brouse immediately drove to the accident scene. “We turned the corner to the street and it was lit up with fire trucks and ambulance trucks,” she said. “Just seeing that, we knew whatever happened, it had to be bad.”
It was. Ryan and a friend, Kara Brazier, were seriously injured and the couple could see their daughter being treated by paramedics.
First responders informed the Brouse’s that Ryan was the more critically injured of the two young girls and would be flown to Geisinger in Danville. Medical professionals later determined Ryan had suffered a life-threatening liver laceration, brain trauma and a fractured pelvis.
“We were scared but thankful that they would get her there so fast,” Brouse said. “I just said, ‘Go, go, go.’”
As Ryan was being placed on the gurney, Brouse was assured by a Life Flight nurse that her daughter was in good hands.
“She was so comforting and soothing,” she said of the nurse. “She said, ‘I’m a mom first and I’ll be with her the whole time.’”
By the time the Brouses arrived at the hospital, Ryan was on a ventilator and being prepped for surgery.
They later learned how close their child had been to losing her life and confidently say the air ambulance program Geisinger has operated for 40 years saved Ryan’s life.
For Ryan, the experience was a blur.
“I’m grateful that I don’t remember and that I don’t have to relive it,” the 15-year-old Lewisburg High School student said.
Ryan has completed physical therapy and while she still deals with pain, has resumed playing sports.
Both she and her mother have a special appreciation for the first responders and medical professionals who acted swiftly to save her life.
And every time they hear the whir of the medical helicopters in the sky they are reminded of its life-saving importance.
“I can hear Life Flight miles away and it still affects me. I always say a prayer,” said Brouse. “When you watch it taking your child away and don’t know if they’re coming back...”
Ryan may not remember the flight she took, but it has made her aware of the struggles patients who ride in it often face.
“I feel like every time I see (Life Flight) I think about the person who’s on it and hope they are okay,” she said.