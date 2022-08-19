LEWISBURG — Borough officers have not enforced parking meter policies on Saturdays in Lewisburg for some time, but that is about to change.
Meters in the borough have always required change on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Borough Manager Bill Lowthert.
“We haven't been particularly active about sending an officer out on Saturdays, but we’re going to change that going forward,” said Lowthert.
The borough said the enforcement will start with warnings for non-compliance and move on to ticketing starting in September.
Lowthert said no ordinances changed because signage messaging already requires parking fees on Saturdays.
Funds raised through parking meters primarily go for things such as enforcement officer salary, maintenance of the meters themselves, maintenance and snow removal in municipal park lots, and to fix sidewalks.
“All of that comes out of the parking fund which is funded through meter and ticket revenues,” Lowthert said.
The borough has two free municipal parking lots along Cherry Alley between North Fifth Street and Linn Alley.
“The question had come up why we don’t send a parking enforcement officer on Saturdays,” Lowthert said.
He said the topic came up in discussion with borough council members when advertising for a new parking enforcement position.
Parking enforcement officer Leslie Valentine has announced her retirement.
“I didn't have a good reason why we don’t send an officer out on Saturdays,” Lowthert said.
According to Lowthert, council said if it is on the books the borough should enforce it. Candidates for the parking enforcement position were notified weekends are a possibility.
Lowthert said he has not received calls on the issue one way or another but said different municipalities may have different policies regarding their own parking enforcement.
“Depends whatever ordinance is adopted by municipalities,” he said.
Council President Debra Sulai said this might seem like a big change, but it is not.
"The borough parking ordinance has always required paying for metered parking Monday-Saturday," said Sulai. "But we do want to get the message out that people need to plug the meters on Saturdays."
Sulai said enforcing parking regulations ensures parking spaces turn over making it easier for people coming downtown to find convenient parking.
"It benefits businesses for that same reason. Money from meters and tickets goes directly to maintaining our public parking lots, so the meter funds are also important from a budgetary perspective," added Sulai. "With parking enforcement, we're trying to manage public resources in a responsible and ultimately beneficial way."
Mayor Kendy Alvarez said there are multiple times throughout the year the borough does not enforce parking in its eight-block business district.
“I sincerely hope that everyone who loves to play in our parks, shop small at our business, work with our downtown organizations, watch movies at The Campus Theater, eat at our restaurants and walk through our community along the rail trail still comes and thinks that it’s worth a quarter or two even on a Saturday,” Alvarez said in a Facebook post.
Ellen Ruby, executive director of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) said a lot of residents are on Market Street and it is important to have parking for businesses.
“One of the things that come up is why we have meters or why enforce parking,” said Ruby.
Cynthia Peltier, director of CommUnity Zone, next to Sweet Frog, said there is plenty of parking.
“We don’t have a parking problem here, we have a walking problem,” Peltier said.