LEWISBURG — Open containers of alcohol soon could be allowed on Market Street, parking meter fines are about to go up and a Lewisburg Borough Council member resigned on Tuesday.
Council members approved a motion to allow Borough Solicitor Andrew Lyons to draft the ordinance, which would allow open containers on Market Street from Seventh Avenue to Front Street between 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
Taylor Lightman, director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods spoke in favor of a possible open container ordinance before council members.
“We expect this to be positive for businesses,” said Ellen Ruby, director of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.
Borough Manager Bill Lowthert said this would be a trial run to see how the borough responds to it for possible expansion.
Council member Michael Derman noted the borough can eventually decide whether to allow open containers in other areas, such as parks.
The ordinance can be appealed or modified at council's pleasure, Lyons said.
Council member Marlene Lira voted against the motion.
The board accepted the resignation of Elijah Farrell as council member for Ward 4 and authorized staff to advertise the open position and other public board posts.
Lyons said the borough has 30 days to fill Farrell's spot.
Council also directed Lyons to take necessary actions to increase parking meter fines.
Lowthert said council members raised parking fines from $5 to $8 seven years ago.
Derman moved to end the borough’s emergency declaration associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it is now in endemic stages.
Council President Debra Sulai said the emergency declaration does not affect borough operations either way.
“But that doesn't change the COVID situation," Sulai said.
Sulai urged members of the community to get vaccinated.
In other business:
Lowthert said the borough hopes by mid-May to open new Hufnagle Park restrooms to the public.
Council members heard from Denise I. Maris, who is running for state representative in District 76. Sulai said council extends opportunities for all candidates to speak.
Council members approved a motion to receive proposals for the Lewisburg Borough Flood Mitigation Study Request.