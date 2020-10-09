Lewisburg Borough is shifting away from traditional Halloween celebrations — crowded parades and long trick-or-treating — with a Market Street Mask-a-rade to be held on Oct. 31.
Borough officials announced Friday they are partnering with area businesses and organizations to offer a COVID-responsive Halloween this year. The Campus Theatre, the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, the Borough, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, the Lewisburg Children’s Museum and the LASD Elementary PSA will offer an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating so families can enjoy the holiday while minimizing the direct interaction.
The Market Street Corridor will offer a variety of fun activities for families and children starting at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum on the west end to the river on the east end. Anti-virus face masks are required and everyone is reminded to keep safe social distances from others while practicing responsible hygiene.
The event will be spread throughout the day on Oct. 31 — from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Among the events:
Stop by the Lewisburg Children’s Museum lawn for a slime kit activity bag
Get a pre-assembled bag of candy in Hufnagle Park
Show off your costume in front of the live-cam as you strut on the Orange Carpet under the marquee at the Campus Theatre (on the Campus Theatre YouTube channel)
Get picture taken with a spooky backdrop by the Bucknell University bookstore
Pick up some ghostly hot cocoa mix at the East end of Market Street
Get spooked by strolling ghouls and goblins
There will be no official trick-or-treat hours in Lewisburg this year. Anti-virus face masks are required and everyone is reminded to keep safe social distances from others while practicing responsible hygiene.