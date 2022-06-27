LEWISBURG — A land development plan for townhouses off St. Anthony Street was granted a conditional approval by Lewisburg’s Borough Council at its meeting last Tuesday.
Walnut Buildings, LLC is proceeding with its Derrstown Village project with the understanding the company agrees to make easements for stormwater drainage and other conditions.
According to Borough Manager Bill Lowthert, 12 homes encompass the property.
Lowthert said there are four homes on St. Anthony Street and eight in the neighboring alley.
Two different motions on waivers were presented before council members.
According to council member Jordi Comas, council approved most of the waivers and conditions for the project to proceed.
The first was an approval of the Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO) waivers for Derrstown Village, requested by the developer, that gives contingent approval of the final land development plan for the project.
Only certain developments undergo SALDO review, according to Council President Debra Sulai.
“Only if you’re dividing property. It allows a developer to move forward,” Sulai said. “Those waivers reflected discussions that had already occurred.”
Lowthert said SALDO governs subdivisions and land developments.
“Most projects fall under this review,” Lowthert said. He said small homes and rehabilitation properties do not fall under the ordinance.
Council members voted 4-3 not to waive a second approval for a lighting requirement.
“There is a disagreement between us and a builder over one street light,” Comas said.
Comas said council members had a long discussion about what to do and whether they intended to have Walnut Buildings pay for it.
They also to discussed whether "to expand where the tri-globe lights are,” said Comas. “They asked to expand the project around March.”
Comas voted to grant the waiver, which ultimately failed.
“It seemed to make sense to have the developer put the boulevard light in as they are constructing rather than have all the costs be on the borough,” said council member Bina Bilenky Trahan.
She said this is the first development project since SALDO was rewritten.
Lowthert said he believes the ordinance was rewritten in 2018.
He said the ordinance has been redone since he was borough manager. Lowthert took over at the end of 2015.
“This really hasn’t come around much. It just sort of made sense to have these discussions now,” Bilenky Trahan said.
She said more developments will be happening on St. Anthony Street.