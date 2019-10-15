LEWISBURG — An information-and-discussion session for residents of Lewisburg Ward I will be held at the William Cameron Engine Company Training Center on North Fifth Street, Lewisburg, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Proposed topics to be addressed include the flood-plain restoration project in Hufnagle Park, shade-tree issues, mission and vision statements for the borough’s developing strategic plan, and the enforcement of the borough’s refuse ordinance.
All Ward I residents (Lewisburg residents living between the river and North 5th Street from Market Street to St. Anthony Street are invited to attend, discuss, and ask questions about these and other borough matters. The meeting will be led by Susan Mahon and Michael Derman, Ward I representatives to the Lewisburg Borough Council.
— THE DAILY ITEM