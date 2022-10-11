LEWISBURG — The Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA) named the Lewisburg Bull Run Greenway project as the winner of Great Public Spaces for 2022.
The Pennsylvania Chapter of APA initiated its Great Places Program in 2014.
The purpose of the program is to “recognize places that are unique, display a wealth of best practices in community planning, serve as a community focal point, make communities stronger, and serve as a model for other communities,” according to a press release.
The release mentions an extension of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail as providing an alternative transportation connection between Lewisburg’s downtown and the Bucknell University Campus, helping to create a more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly community and the Walk It Bike It Lewisburg organization.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said she was proud of the award.
“Those of us who live, work and play in the Susquehanna River Valley all know that it is a great place,” she said. “Since the flood of 1972 many borough residents have diligently worked to imagine, design and build public spaces in downtown Lewisburg for our community while addressing the particular flood resiliency concerns of a river community.”
The release said the borough’s Stream and Floodplain Restoration was a top community priority in order to create a more natural/aesthetic stream corridor.
Bull Run’s stream and floodplain were restored by removing 2,650 cubic yards of fill from the floodplain allowing high-water to spread out and slow down as it moves through the park while improving public safety and creating a more flood-resilient neighborhood.
The release also stated the borough has created a Diversified Recreation in Lewisburg as the park achieves another community goal in creating a diversity of play experiences with state-of-the-art traditional recreation play equipment, which was donated by PlayWorld/PlayPower, as well as providing an area for nature and adventure play, connecting children to nature and natural materials such as boulders, logs, stepping stones and the stream and wetlands of Bull Run Greenway.
No other Great Places applicant achieved such diverse benefits or such a profound transformation in its community space, according to the group.
The release named former Mayor Judy Wagner, Charlie Pollock, Wayne Bromfield, and Kathy Morris as essential people in the projects.
Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards said the award is meaningful.
“The prestigious American Planning Association award to Lewisburg Borough for its recent expansion of the Bull Run floodplain in Hufnagle Park is particularly meaningful in this 50th year since Hurricane Agnes devastated large portions of our town,” Richards said. “For the past 50 years, several generations of community leaders have worked to not just rebuild this vibrant community but to rebuild it in a way that will reduce the devastation of future floods. This important resiliency work continues with further expansion of Bull Run’s floodplain on the north side of Market Street and the important current surveying by the borough of the flood-levels of every residence.”
Richards said the rail trail recognition is also a compliment.
“The Union County Commissioners provided almost $600,000 of American Rescue Funds to the rail trail to replace the hotel tax revenue it lost during COVID-19 and to repair and expand the trail’s surface,” Richards said. “The public significantly increased its use of the trail during COVID and that increased use continues on this popular recreational asset.”