HERSHEY — Lewisburg capped an undefeated boys soccer season in dominant fashion Saturday.
The Green Dragons defeated Deer Lakes 6-0 in the Class 2A state championship game at Hersheypark Stadium.
“I’m on top of the world right now,” senior Anthony Bhangdia said.
The six-goal margin was the largest in a boys soccer state final since Strath Haven won the Class 3A title 6-0 in 1996.
Seniors scored five of Lewisburg’s goals with Jack Dieffenderfer and James Koconis each scoring two to lead the way.
It was the final game for eight Green Dragon seniors.
“It’s amazing,” senior Eli Adams said. “This is what we’ve wanted our entire careers. Our entire lives, really, we’ve been working for this. This means everything to us.
“We’ve been playing soccer together our whole lives. This is a great group. I love them. It was a great season, a great way to finish my career.”
Bhangdia set up Philip Permyashkin’s goal 13 minutes into the game to put Lewisburg on top. Dieffenderfer scored both of his goals in a span of 3:36 to put Lewisburg (22-0) ahead 3-0 with 4:20 to play in the first half.
Koconis scored twice, and Ben Liscum scored in the second half to seal Lewisburg’s fourth boys soccer state title.
The Green Dragons won the Class A title in 2000, and claimed back-to-back state titles in 2015 and 2016.
“We always talk about the 2015, 2016 teams and how they won states,” Koconis said. “None of us were a part of those teams, but we always looked up to them in middle school. It feels good to continue their legacy.”
Many of the Green Dragons who won a state title had older brothers on previous championship teams, and the Lewisburg seniors have been striving to replicate that feat since they saw it as seventh-graders.
“This is a goal we’ve had for a very long time,” Liscum said. “To be able to realize one of your dreams that you’ve had for six years is amazing. When we watched our teams win in ‘15 and ‘16, we said we were going to do that one day. To finally do it is surreal.”
This is Lewisburg Area High School’s second state title this year, as the boys cross-country team won their championship two weeks ago.