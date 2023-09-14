LEWISBURG — A 50-year-old Lewisburg woman accused of leaving an infant alone in a vehicle as she gambled on machines in a local gas station has pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment.
Christa M. Bingaman pleaded guilty to the offense Tuesday in Union County Court. Sentencing will be held at a later date.
Bingaman was caring for the 1 1/2-year-old child on Aug. 31, 2022, when Buffalo Valley Police were called to the Lewisburg gas station and found the child in the parked vehicle which was running while Bingaman was on the gambling machine inside the store.
It wasn't the first time she was spotted inside the store gambling while the child was in the vehicle parked outside, court records said.
Bingaman was charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of children and summary charge of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle.
— MARCIA MOORE