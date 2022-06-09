LEWISBURG — Union County’s Veterans 4th of July Parade on June 25 is shaping up to be one of the most unique since its inception.
Starting the parade off will be a fly-in with parachuters, according to parade organizer Terry Burke.
Burke said Geisinger is sponsoring the All Veteran Group parachute team. The fly-in is to happen before 10 a.m.
“They’re pretty cool,” Burke said.
Burke said the All Veteran Group is the elite parachute team of the U.S. Army.
“One Nation, Communities United” is the parade’s motto for 2022. The parade returns to the streets after a hiatus in 2020 and drive-thru iteration in 2021.
Thirteen bands will perform between June 24 and June 25.
“Thats a pretty good amount,” said Burke.
The fireworks show on June will feature Blue River Soul featuring Karen Meeks. They will set the night to music as fireworks burst.
The band is being sponsored by McDonalds in Lewisburg.
Burke also said the fireworks show on June 24 has two new sponsors, Weis Markets and USA Life Company.
He said the parade is approaching 100 veterans taking part in the parade with separate groups.
Five World War II veterans will be taking part. Burke referenced how many veterans from the war slowly are disappearing.
“Five doesn’t sound like a lot but its getting to be a lot,” Burke said. “There’s all kinds of stuff going on.”
Burke also reminded participants that Miss Pennsylvania, when she is crowned, will be at the parade. He said the Lewisburg parade typically is where Miss Pennsylvania goes first.
Burke said volunteers are always welcome and needed on committees, or volunteers for day-of-parade.
“We need people to help organize and coordinate the Friday night fireworks event, car signs and banners, bands and entertainment, social media and web presence and local nonprofit vendors,” he said.
With 250 parade entries each year and an estimated 2,000 participants, golf cart drivers, convertible owners, drivers to transport honorees, banner carriers, and people to help provide a VIP experience for veterans are needed day-of-parade.
“I don’t think people realize the amount of work and planning it takes to pull this off every year,” Burke said.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said the parade has been a staple in the community since it began.
“I remember attending the parade when I was younger,” said Alvarez. “The Union County Fourth of July Committee has been hard at work for months planning the parade.”
Alvarez will be co-judging the parade with Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney.
“We’re just excited to be back downtown. That goes without saying,” Burke said about the parade.