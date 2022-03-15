LEWISBURG — The regularly scheduled meeting of Lewisburg's borough council scheduled for tonight has been canceled.
According to Borough Manager Bill Lowthert, the council did not have the quorum necessary to perform official business. Lewisburg has an eight-member council. In case of a tie vote, that is to be broken by the borough's mayor, Kendy Alvarez.
Lowthert said since Bucknell University is on spring break this week, that left some members of council unable to attend.
"Some of our elected officials schedule opportunities to get away," said Lowthert.