Caleb Wertz in June 2022 strolled by a small group of protesters while he was in a red sparkly catsuit and a pair of sunglasses on his way into the Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury.
Wertz — two months after his 18th birthday and one month after graduating from Shikellamy High School — noticed the four objectors holding megaphones and slinging accusations of grooming children. Wertz walked past them in the parking lot without engaging.
“They had a megaphone, they were preaching about something,” said Wertz, 19, of Sunbury. “I don’t even know, I didn’t listen. What is the point?”
Inside the library, Wertz simply read a book about mermaids to several children. He wore a dress with a lavender bodice and teal wrap.
“It was very official,” said Wertz, who is well known in the Valley’s high school theater scene. “I had to get my clearances and go through background checks to do this.”
Wertz said the event was designed specifically for a younger crowd.
“It’s just like movies. You’re not going to take your kid to see an R-rated movie, are you?” Wertz said. “You’re not going to let them see an R-rated drag show. Some drag is for kids. What I did at Degenstein that day was for kids.”
Wertz, a freshman at Bloomsburg University studying secondary education with a focus in history and Black studies, said everybody knew he was gay before he did.
“When you’re gay, you kind of always know that something about you is different,” Wertz said. “You just can’t quite pinpoint it. It was puberty when I figured things out. When you’re a kid, you don’t know what’s wrong with you. At least for me, everybody knew I was gay before I did.”
When he was in elementary and middle school, he was harassed relentlessly for being gay before he was even sure about it himself. Just before his freshman year of high school, his mother asked him a question.
“She goes, ‘Are you gay?’ and I just started crying for no reason,” said Wertz. “She was like, ‘Why are you crying? I don’t care.’ Coming out is such an awkward conversation. How do you sit down with people and you’re like, ‘I like this.’ It’s a strange experience altogether. Thankfully, I didn’t really have to do it. I just started dating boys and nobody questioned it.”
In high school, a friend introduced him to RuPaul’s “Drag Race,” which ignited his interest in becoming a drag queen. He first performed at the Columbia County Out Fest two years ago.
Wertz encourages other young people like him to not let others control their lives or make them live in fear.
“What’s stopping you?” said Wertz. “There’s literally no point. I don’t believe we’re going to make it past 2040. We don’t have much time left. Live your life. Just have fun. Nothing’s going to stop you. So what, someone has an opinion about you? Everybody has opinions. They ain’t paying your bills. Why do you care? Why is somebody of so little significance in your life controlling it?”