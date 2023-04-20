This Daily Item special report features stories and video interviews with LGBTQ+ Central Pennsylvania residents. They share their stories about living and working here.
Over the course of the last month, Daily Item reporter Justin Strawser sat down with members of the LGBTQ+ community. This project comes at a time when the LGBTQ+ community is under growing scrutiny nationwide, including laws to ban drag performances in some areas. Over the course of this week, the report will feature a diverse mix of voices who will give us their experience about living in the Valley.
Sunbury resident Juli Myers as a child would pray twice before bedtime. One regular prayer was with her mother and the second one was in secret and under the cover of darkness, about waking up and being a girl.
Myers, a transgender woman who transitioned at age 43, said her earliest memory is from age 4 knowing she was a girl. In 1971, she said any advice her parents got — from doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists or ministers — would be to double down and condition the thought out of her. Which is what her parents did.
"At four years old, you lack the vocabulary to adequately explain, you lack the intellectual capacity to explain it in a way a grown-up is going to understand," said Myers. "I also lacked the environment to have what I was saying listened to and heard. This was 1971. I lived in a small town, born to a small average conservative family, the last thing they would have understood is their son saying 'No wait, I'm a girl.' I learned very early on to hide that. I don't quite remember how I learned that, but I do know by six or seven years old I learned the lesson I wasn't supposed to talk about this, I wasn't supposed to act on this."
Myers lived in the Selinsgrove area with her second wife for five years between 2005 and 2010. She moved to Sunbury in 2020 to be closer to her adult children and avoid the high COVID numbers in Arizona where she was living.
Growing up in Pottstown was "awful." Around 10 years old, Myers watched an episode of the Phil Donahue Show in 1976 with tennis pro Renée Richards, who was one of the first people to come out and talk publically about being trans. It was the first time Myers ever heard about the concept of transgender.
"It was the very first time I knew somebody else felt this way, somebody else understood what it had been like for me at 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 years old," said Myers. "To lay in bed every night, after saying my prayers with my mother, the light turning off, and saying an extra prayer that I would wake up in the morning and be who I actually was. I can't describe the joy I felt knowing it was not just me but you could do something about it."
Myers tried to be a "normal straight son" that her parents expected of her. At 21, she married her first wife, who passed away. She married two more times to women over the next few decades, but she never hid how she felt with any of her partners. Myers just never envisioned acting on those feelings.
By 2010, Myers said she felt "exceptionally suicidal and exceptionally depressed. I could not go on." Her third wife encouraged her to make an appointment with the doctor and that's what set her on the path to becoming Juli.
At age 43, while living in Selinsgrove, Myers started taking hormones and transitioned socially in the spring of 2011. Myers said she faced the most discrimination from her family.
"I'm still not allowed to visit or see my mother. I can talk to my father by text, that's about it, just as long as she (my mother) doesn't know that he's talking to me," said Myers. "I have an older sibling and a younger sibling, and our relationships were fundamentally altered by my transitioning. We don't really talk to each other. My sister has been very clear that while she will talk to me when necessary, she will never accept me. She has a brother, and that is what I will always be."
Myers said she intentionally puts on a friendly face with people.
"I'm always cautious," she said. "I try to be extra outgoing and extraverted... I figure the more I talk and the friendlier I am, I can build connections with people that way rather than have them focus on the fact that I'm trans."
Myers asked for people to have empathy.
"Ask yourself how you would want to be treated if that were you," said Myers. "How would you want your child to be treated? You don't have to know everything about somebody to find them worthy of respect."