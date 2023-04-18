Lisa and Tina Caruso said their instant connection when they met in February led them to get married only weeks later.
The two women have different journeys on their path to each other: Tina, 54, came out early in her late teens and was married to another woman for 17 years. Lisa, 58, hid away for five decades, denying her true nature, until it took a toll on her mental health. They met in February through a Facebook group for Pennsylvania lesbians and originally started talking about forming a meet-up for local women.
"We talked all night and just clicked," said Lisa, who has lived in Sunbury for 10 years. Before we even met face to face, we spent hours on the phone. We met face to face, but we had already had lots of conversations and knew a lot about each other. We laugh all the time. We always laugh. Our relationship started with laughter.
"I was married to a woman for 17 years (in California)," said Tina, who grew up in Bucks County. "That didn't end well. When you find that connection that is more powerful than the connection you had with someone you were married for 17 years with, that's a sign. I said, 'Let's get married.' She said, 'Are you serious?'"
They met in person on Feb. 8. By March 10, with a handful of friends and family, they tied the knot in the living room of Lisa's home, now Tina's new home.
Lisa, a military child, grew up in a "very conservative" Italian Catholic family where she didn't hear the word lesbian until she was almost 20. While she said she always had "an inkling that something was different," she buried that part of her. She had family who shamed her for mentioning it and aunts who always used derogatory names for gay people. She dated men, had a marriage for 12 years and had three kids, and finally came out to her family eight years ago after battling depression and anxiety about hiding herself.
After being miserable for so long, "I don't want to pretend anymore," she said. "Why should I?"
Tina came out in her late teens. She faced sexual slurs, a mother who told her it was a phase and eviction by her landlord in Greenland, Lancaster County, because she was a lesbian. She moved to the west side of the country for 34 years and only came back to Pennsylvania in 2019.
Tina said she never had a relationship before Lisa where affection came so easily.
"I was very modest," said Tina. "I did not like public displays of affection. I wasn't necessarily in the closet, but I didn't talk about my personal life outside the little town that I lived in. Signs of affection coming from me with my wife at the time were just casual. This is the first time in my 54 years of life that I don't care if we have a non-R-rated kiss in front of people."
Lisa and Tina said they find Sunbury a welcoming place. They are not afraid or nervous to go out in public together.
"I cannot be a good example if I am afraid," said Lisa, a therapist who works with many LGBTQ+ youth. "How can I support them and help them be their authentic self if I can't be my own? I should be able to go out and hold my wife's hand in public. We're not going to be making out or anything like that. No one says anything about a man and wife holding hands. I don't care. It's just who I am, who we are, and the world just needs to deal with it."