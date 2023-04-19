Editor's Note: This Daily Item special report features stories and video interviews with LGBTQ+ Central Pennsylvania residents. They share their stories about living and working here.
Over the course of the last month, Daily Item reporter Justin Strawser sat down with members of the LGBTQ+ community. This project comes at a time when the LGBTQ+ community is under growing scrutiny nationwide, including laws to ban drag performances in some areas. Over the course of this week, the report will feature a diverse mix of voices who will give us their experience about living in the Valley.
Northumberland resident Tiana Rawls-White tried to come out as gay to her mother's side of the family at age 13 while sitting around the dinner table but was met with negative feedback.
Her mother said, '"I think it's a phase,'" said Rawls-White, 26, a 2015 graduate of Shikellamy High School. "My brother said, 'Well, I think you're trying to get attention.' My mamaw (grandmother) said, 'God made Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve.' I tested the waters and I didn't like them, so I went back (in the closet)."
Rawls-White, whose mother is white and her father is black, said she was nervous about telling her father's side of the family.
"The stereotype with the Black community being less tolerant with the LGBTQIA Community had me really amped up and really, really scared," she said. "My grandfather is a reverend. There's a lot of pressure, but I was very surprised of the acceptance I received from them as opposed to my mom's side. I did come out to my dad when I was 13. He's like, 'OK, cool, whatever floats your boat.'"
Rawls-White said the relationship on her mother's side has improved since that moment at the dinner table, but that negative reaction influenced her life for six years. With the help of counseling, she was able to come to terms with her identity and came out again at 19 as pansexual, which describes someone who has the potential for emotional, romantic or sexual attraction to people of any identity.
Rawls-White said she was on a damaging path in high school as she tried to deny a part of herself.
"I have a history of sexual abuse," she said. "I feel like not being able to be myself, I reverted to being intimate with the wrong type of people, all men, and the experiences weren't always good. I think that's because of the combination of where my mental health was with trying to work through these traumas, and on top of that, working through my own sexuality and not feeling comfortable working through my sexuality."
Rawls-White has been active in local rallies and demonstrations for Black Lives Matter and Pride, including those organized by the If Not Us, Then Who? organization and the I Am Alliance. She has experienced more racism than homophobia in the Valley because she said a person can't always tell one's sexuality but one's race is on display all the time.
"It's really important to me," she said of attending the rallies. "We're not going to change anything through yelling at people. We need to be able to sit down and have a conversation with people, which can be really hard."
Rawls-White encouraged others to be patient, calm and keep an open mind about the LGBTQ+ Community.
"Don't let your confusion or misunderstanding turn into anger," said Rawls-White. "There's no reason to be angry over how somebody's living their life that does not affect you."