SELINSGROVE — A decision in 2017 to be an open and affirming church for LGBTQ+ members led to the loss of some congregants at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Selinsgrove, but it also led to more members.
The Rev. Dietmar Plajer, pastor of the church at 400 N. Market St., said 88 percent of the church congregation in 2017 voted to become an open and affirming church regardless of sexual identity, orientation or race. Anyone, including those part of the LGBTQ+ community, is welcome to play a part in all roles and leadership positions without any attempts to change a person.
"A very specific group of people have been coming," said Plajer, a German-speaking minority born in Romania and pastor of the church for 16 years. "Those are young families with children who want to raise their children in a spiritual community and a family of faith where everyone is welcome and affirmed for who they are. That's the interesting shift that happened."
It was about a decade ago that St. Pauls started the discussion. It did not lose the full 12 percent who did not vote for the open and affirming policy.
"About 10 years ago, we started very specifically studying scriptures and backgrounds, and had outside people coming in sharing with their stories," said Plajer. "We had a professor from Lancaster seminary come in about how we understand those passages in the Bible that seem to contradict love and how we understand being gay today. It was a deep searching and discernment process."
A rainbow flag is flown outside the church as a visible sign of being open and affirming. Up until recently, brightly painted chairs — including a wheelchair, highchair and rocking chair — were placed on the front lawn to highlight the church’s efforts to include the LGBTQ community and visible minorities. Now, the church has brightly colored hearts to represent its stance.
Plajer and his wife of 32 years Sigrid Plajer, the communications coordinator of the church, said the rainbow flag has been stolen twice, but the church, chair or hearts have never been vandalized. The church has never had protesters.
Parents of a transgender child
The Plajers are also the parents of a transgender son. Their child came out as a young adult.
The church discussion started 10 years ago "way before it became anything I felt would ever relate to my own life," said Sigrid Plajer. "Even though the church has not (always) had this formal stamp on it as open and affirming, there has always been gay and lesbian members. They were always loved and accepted. Yet it was important to make it really obvious to everybody."
Dietmar and Sigrid Plajer said they were immediately accepting of their child.
"It was never even a second of hesitation for accepting him exactly as he wanted to be and he was," said Sigrid Plajer. "Our love has never changed. Yet, at the same time — which is amazing to me, how two things can co-exist — I went through a time, and still probably am, of grief. I lost my girl. At the same time, none of this is about me. It is all about the child, and helping them become who they are."
'Overwhelmingly and heartfully thankful'
Randy Tanner, the vice president of the church council, said he grew up in the church. He didn't realize he was gay until he was out of high school.
"I didn't fully see myself that way. It just never clicked with me I guess until one time I was like, 'Ok. Your thoughts and desire are different than I presumed they would be," said Tanner.
Tanner started attending St. Paul's at least nine years ago. He was part of the church when the congregation voted in 2017.
Tanner said he "was overwhelmingly and heartfully thankful the church would consider that. Dietmar mentioned the church had tried it at an early point in time. One thing I think helped the second time around was some people in the church, the LGBTQ community had become part of their family in one fashion or another. They were themselves more accepting and I think that was a part in the high percentage of people that approved."
Tanner said he St. Pauls has always been a place of support from him.
"I wholeheartedly love this church and the people from day one made me feel very comfortable here," said Tanner. "That has only grown exponentially through time. Dietmar is a wonderful pastor is so, so many ways, including his helpfulness to each and every one of us."
Tanner said he has not faced much discrimination in his life. He heard a few negative comments after participating in the Halloween parade in Selinsgrove.