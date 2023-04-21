When former Christian youth pastor Victoria Mathews started questioning the church's stance on LGBTQ+ youth in 2019, the Sunbury woman said she experienced so much backlash that she left the church.
Mathews, a straight ally/advocate, is the founder of the I Am Alliance and the mother of a transgender daughter. The I Am Alliance, a focal point of several Pride rallies in the Valley over the past few years, was created in 2020 as a safe space and support group for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults.
"These are the kids who need to be hearing every day that they are loved, they are perfect, that there is nothing wrong with them," Mathews said. "They deserve to be as accepted and as treasured as anybody else. Unfortunately, that is not the message they usually get from the church."
As a youth minister at a local church, Mathews felt that there was "a lot of misrepresentation of what the Bible says" about the LGBTQ+ community. After speaking out, she faced a lot of backlash. She left the church and was asked to leave her ministry school.
"I can't even tell you how many children I know personally who have spent years at the altar begging God to fix them," said Mathews, who grew up in the church. "Obviously, if there is a God, if He is a God of love, if He is a God of power, if He had a problem with homosexuality or anything like that, wouldn't that be the prayers He answered? I had to fight and fight and fight with the church to even allow (it). They said, 'Oh no, they can come, but...' Why does it matter what the orientation or the sexual preference of anybody who walks through a church door is? It shouldn't matter at all."
Soon after, her daughter Lydia Mathews came out to her as bisexual, and then as non-binary. Lydia came out as trans in January 2021. Mathews decided to take a step back from the I Am Alliance to focus on her daughter's journey.
Mathews admitted she struggled to switch pronouns, but she never had any trouble accepting Lydia's new identity.
"I said, 'Listen, I don't care if you're male or female, because I know who you are, I know who your soul is, I know the person that you are. As far as I'm concerned, the soul and the amazing human that you are — your gender doesn't affect that,'" said Mathews.
Mathews also admitted that she found herself grieving for the loss of her son, a feeling for which she felt extreme guilt.
"I felt like that was a rejection of my child," she said. "I struggled and struggled and struggled, and I couldn't get this grief out of my heart. I finally called and said, 'Babe, I love you, I'm so happy for you, I'm so here for you for this. I have to tell you this is how I'm feeling.' They started crying, and said 'I've been grieving, too.' I said, 'I really think we have to grieve the person we thought you were in order to fully embrace the person you are and that you are becoming.'"
Mathews encourages parents who are struggling with accepting their LGBTQ+ children to remember that they are the same person at their core.
"Their soul hasn't changed. Who they are as a person hasn't changed," she said.