NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland Borough man will appear on the ballot as a Libertarian for the special election for the 108th state House District on May 16.
Elijah Scretching, 24, a Marine Corps veteran, said he wanted to run for the office to continue to serve the area.
"I believe anything in this world is possible with faith, hard work, and dedication," he said in a news release.
Scretching said he is married with a 2-year-old daughter. Scretching said he joined the military at 18 and spent most of his career oversees.
Scretching will join the race with Democratic candidate and Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn and Republican candidate Shikellamy school Director Mike Stender.
The special election is being held for the House seat formerly occupied by state Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver. Culver won a January special election to replace John Gordner in the 27th Senate District.