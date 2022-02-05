Some local library directors reacted with outrage this week after a Tennessee school board pulled a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust from its curriculum.
The McMinn County School Board decided Jan. 10 to remove “Maus” from its curriculum due to “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman. Author Art Spiegelman won the Pulitzer Prize in 1992 for the work that tells the story of his Jewish parents living in 1940s Poland and depicts him interviewing his father about his experiences as a Holocaust survivor, according to reports from The Associated Press.
“Personally and professionally I firmly believe our role as a public library is not as cultural or moral arbiter,” said Milton Public Library Director Kris LaVanish. “Our role is to provide equal access to information to our community and I think it is important that public libraries have books like Maus available, for free, for everyone.”
Both “Maus” and its sequel can be found at Milton. It can also be found at the Snyder County Libraries.
“We have been getting requests for both ‘Maus I’ and ‘Maus II,’” said Snyder County Libraries Director Pamela Ross. “The people who have been asking are adults, and they have become interested in reading the books due to the actions of those trying to ban the books.”
Ross said she ordered additional copies because she expects there will continue to be a heightened interest in them.
“As a librarian, it outrages me that school boards are trying to restrict reading to such an extent,” said Ross. “Our democracy depends upon knowledgeable voters who are able to think critically about significant issues, and who understand history. In the case of Maus, the school board seems to be most concerned that the mice in the book are naked. This is ridiculous. There are lots of naked animals in books and real life. This particular book has been taught in many middle schools, and students have benefited from reading it for many years.”
Melissa Rowse, the library director at Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury, said both books are available.
“School libraries are a completely different ball of wax,” said Rowse. “Since they are not serving the entire community, they can be selective with their materials. I had to do some research, but it seems Maus was part of the eighth grade curriculum for this county in Tennessee. I also saw that they didn’t remove it from their library, just from the curriculum. But even with all that, I am a huge proponent for open access to materials. As soon as you ban a book, the popularity increases ten-fold.”
Public libraries strive to provide a wide range of materials, she said.
Roberta Greene, the director of Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, said Maus has been checked out several times recently.
“The value of books like Maus is that it sparks conversation about a difficult subject matter,” said Greene. “They help readers relate or gain perspective. Censoring these and other books creates barriers. It’s the library’s responsibility to have a diverse collection that represents a wide range of viewpoints of all readers.”
“Maus” eventually soared to No. 1 on Amazon’s bestseller list.
“As a librarian, I have a career of anecdotal evidence that banning books can lead to increased interest in banned titles and increase the circulation of those items at the public library,” said LaVanish.
Albert Payne, co-owner of Comics Metropolis in Lewisburg, said his store has the book.
“I haven’t seen an uptick in interest, but it’s always been a steady seller,” said Payne. “It’s never a good idea to ban any type of book. It almost always backfires. The best way to put a spotlight on a book is to ban it. I’m definitely not in favor of banning any books.”