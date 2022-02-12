SUNBURY — The Degenstein Community Library, in partnership with the Blough-Weis Library at Susquehanna University, invites Valley residents to the Sunbury History Harvest on March 12 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Area residents are asked to bring their Sunbury memorabilia and historical artifacts to be digitized and shared with the public through the online archive at pahistoryharvest.com. The collaboration between both libraries allows the Blough-Weis Library’s successful series of History Harvests to continue after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Degenstein Library Director Melissa Rowse.
This event is the first of three History Harvests scheduled this spring to commemorate the semiquincentennial of Sunbury and Northumberland County. Additional Harvests will be held in Milton on April 9 and in Northumberland on April 23. Event participants will have their items photographed and will also have the chance to film an interview about the stories behind their belongings. To allow all guests the opportunity to share, participants are asked to bring no more than three favorites.
Previous harvests in the region have brought a wealth of artifacts, ranging from a 1791 land deed signed by Simon Snyder to WWI soldier’s Wound Certificate signed by President Woodrow Wilson.
Interested individuals are invited to check out items and interviews from previous events by visiting the History Harvest website at http://pahistoryharvest.com. Participants do not need to pre-register for the event.
For questions, contact Ryan Ake at ake@susqu.edu or 570-372-4324 or Melissa Rowse, Degenstein Community Library, 570-286-2461.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER