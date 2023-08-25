LEWISBURG — In an effort to re-engage members of the community who may not be regular library users, the Union County Library System (UCLS) has announced a special promotion for the month of September.
During National Library Card Sign-up Month, patrons will have a one-time opportunity to receive half price on overdue fines. This initiative aims to encourage individuals to reconnect with their local libraries and take advantage of the valuable resources and services they offer.
To qualify for the discount, fines must be paid in full at any Union County Library location: Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, or West End Library in Laurelton. It is important to note that the discount cannot be applied to other fines related to lost materials. The libraries accept various forms of payment, ensuring convenience for all patrons.
The Library Card Sign-up Month promotion presents an excellent opportunity for community members to clear their overdue fines at a reduced cost. By taking advantage of this offer, patrons can regain access to library services and resources, fostering a love for reading, lifelong learning, and personal growth.
It is worth noting that any fines incurred after the discount period will be charged at the full price. Therefore, patrons are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time offer and settle their overdue fines by Sept. 30.
For more information about Library Card Sign-up Month and the services provided by the Union County Library System, visit UnionCountyLibraries.org.