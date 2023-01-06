LEWISBURG — The Union County Library System, along with its member libraries, have released the 2023 board meeting dates.
The Union County Library System Board will meet bi-monthly on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. on the following dates: Jan. 24, March 28, May 23, July 25, Sept. 26 and Nov. 14.
The Board of Trustees for the Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg, will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month on the following dates: Jan. 19, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, and Nov. 9. The board does not meet in July and December.
The Board of Trustees for the Public Library for Union County, Lewisburg, will meet the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. on the following dates: Jan. 9, Feb. 13, March 13, April 10, May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13, and Dec. 11.
The Board of Trustees for West End Library, Laurelton, will meet at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month on the following dates: Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19.
All meetings are open to the public. Zoom links to attend the meetings will be listed on www.unionCountyLibraries.org/info/library-boards if applicable. For more information on the board meetings, contact The Public Library for Union County at 570-523-1172; the Herr Memorial Library at 570-966-0831; or the West End Library at 570-922-4773.