LEWISBURG — The Public Library for Union County’s annual book sale will be held July 19-22.
The event will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg (Route 45).
More than 20,000 items are for sale including sorted hardcover and paperback books in a variety of genres for all ages. Books are sold for $25 per bag with bags provided at the door.
The church is air-conditioned and has an accessible entrance. Info: UnionCountyLibraries.org/plucbooksale or call 570-523-1172.
— THE DAILY ITEM