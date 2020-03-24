Pennsylvania's libraries will remain closed through at least April 6 according to the Pennsylvania Library Association. The decision coincides with Monday's extended closure of schools across the state.
According to a news release, "Operations that provide routine, in-person library services shall cease through at least April 6, 2020. Routine, in-person library services would be anything that requires an individual member of the public to visit the library or library staff/volunteers to have in-person contact with library users to provide anything that could be construed as routine library services. Common sense needs to apply." Some examples of routine, in-person library services that may not be provided include permitting library users to:
- Browse, read, or view materials at the library;
- Borrow or pick up items at the library (including drive-by or curbside pick-up);
- Use computers or other technology devices inside the library;
- Attend programs or meetings sponsored by the library or external groups at the library;
- Have library materials physically delivered to library users; or
- Photocopy and fax materials, etc.
- Operations requiring personnel to be situated in the library for activities such as administrative or other non-public services shall cease through at least April 6, 2020.