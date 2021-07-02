SELINSGROVE — Retired Selinsgrove Area School District teacher Edna Cravitz published a children’s book during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now working on a sequel.
The book, “Keep Running, Maggie McRooney,” is exhibited in the “Art During COVID” display at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library in Selinsgrove along with several items created by residents during the past year.
“So many people have done so many things and, I think, found new talents” during the pandemic, said Selinsgrove resident Jane Taylor, a Selinsgrove quilter who curated the display that includes blankets, shadowboxes, paintings, seashell art and Cravitz’s book.
“I think the COVID pandemic helped me to focus (on writing) since I wasn’t going anywhere,” said Cravitz.
She was also able to get the book published amidst the global health crisis in June 2020 but said “it was the worst time ever. I couldn’t get into schools or anywhere” to promote it.
Still, Cravitz’s work has received acclaim from the Keystone State Literacy Association which named her the 2021 Celebrate Literacy Award recipient in May.
Quilter Barb Thomas created blankets, a table runner and tote bag and “tried out some new things that I didn’t have time for before,” she said of her burst of creativity during the pandemic.
“In a way, it was a reflective time,” the Lewisburg resident said.
It was the same for Julie Koklinski, who co-wrote an inspirational song, ‘By God,’ with a collaborator she found online and worked with via Zoom.
The Lewisburg resident who works from home as an ESL teacher said she’s always had “passion hobbies” but had never considered songwriting until the past year.
“It gave me the time to look into a new medium. Music is the one thing that was still going on,” said Koklinski, whose song, ‘By God’ performed by the band, Dirt Garden, is available on Spotify and other music-streaming platforms.
Selinsgrove resident Lois Bruno endured the pandemic by quilting and other hobbies.
“I kept a list of COVID sanity projects,” she said. “For me, it was a really important aspect of how I’d stayed mentally healthy.”
Bruno said she began making a “simple” quilt in March 2020 which became a vibrantly colored art piece commemorating the unprecedented year with words such as “Zoom,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Have Hope,” and ‘Buy Toilet Paper’ on the squares.
For Sigrid Plajer, who made a woven rug and straps out of old tee-shirts, the time at home during the pandemic “brought forth a lot of creativity.”
Taylor, whose memory quilt made for her husband, Jim, is on display at the library, said she’d like to feature other artwork made during the pandemic by residents throughout the Valley. Anyone interested is invited to contact Mitch Alday at the Selinsgrove library.