Fundraising for the $1.75 million expansion and renovation to the Public Library for Union County is in its final month and library officials are confident the community will push the project over its final goal for two matching grants.
Library officials previously secured a $750,000 Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund Grant and a $100,000 grant from the Stabler Foundation, which must be matched by March 31 to kick in. Eighty percent of the library’s "ReImagine, ReFresh, RePurpose campaign" — about $733,000 has been raised so far.
Library Director Roberta Greene said she understands the challenges of fundraising during the current pandemic. She said officials remain confident in hitting the goals but will be able to respond if needed.
“These are highly unusual times. We’ve certainly learned how to adapt and pivot," she said. "As a fiscally responsible organization, if that happens, we’ll be ready to respond. But we are very hopeful that our community, which has been very generous, will continue to support the important work of the library."
Construction is more than 70 percent complete, said Jackie Dziadosz, marketing coordinator for the library.
"We are waiting for key items that are back ordered like flooring and furniture," Dziadosz said. "The targeted date for completion is mid to late May. We are still open for placing holds and pick-up service in the lobby. The library building will be closed until the project is completed.
A 1,150 square foot addition is already under roof and will be part of the new Children’s Library featuring the children’s collections, programming space, an ADA-compliant family restroom, storage, a service desk and seating areas where adults and children can sit and learn together.
An updated adult space moved closer to the library’s main entrance is also part of the project. Throughout the library, new seating, tables, outlets and counters will facilitate work, technology use and collaboration.
Due to construction, the library will remain closed until the project is completed in mid to late May. To learn more about current library services, please visit: www.unioncountylibraries.org/reopen.
“Our ReImagine, ReFresh, RePurpose campaign is making changes to our building that will ensure we continue to play an important role in education and access for people of every age and background in our community,” said Greene. “We are grateful for the support of individuals and businesses and hope the community will join in to raise the remaining dollars by the end of March.”
The Public Library is located at 255 Reitz Blvd. in the Brookpark Farm development.