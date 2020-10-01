SUNBURY — The Friends of the Degenstein Library are sponsoring a Holiday Cash Raffle to raise much needed funds to donate to the library.
Tickets can be purchased from Oct. 1 until Dec. 3. Cost is $5 each with prizes of $500, $250, $100, $100, and $50. Tickets will be sold at the library (570-286-2461) during operating hours, or send a self addressed stamped envelope with check to Margaret Auten at 1146 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Drawing for the winners will be held on Dec. 4 at 12:30 p.m. on the second floor of the library. Winners will be notified by phone.
This is a new fundraiser for the group since having to cancel the annual auction in March and the book sale in April due to the global pandemic. It is hoped that the community will help with this project which, in turn, will provide funds for the Degenstein Library to purchase supplies and with future programs.
— THE DAILY ITEM