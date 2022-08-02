LAURELTON — Delgrosso’s/Marianna’s hoagies and pizzas are available to order through West End Library’s fundraiser.
Available for order are 14-inch hoagies which include Italian, all American, ham and Swiss, ham club, roast beef, turkey, smoked ham and cheese, traditional and three cheese. Pizzas are 12-inch and flavors include pepperoni, white, and cheese. Orders can be placed through Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. Orders can be picked up Sept. 2 after 2:30 p.m. Pizzas can be frozen and heat well in the oven. Each hoagie and pizza are $9 each.
The funds generated from this fundraiser are used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs. Programming enables the community to experience and learn from knowledgeable presenters.
Place an order in-person at the West End Library at 45 Ball Park Road in Laurelton or call 570-922-4773.