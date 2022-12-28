NORTHUMBERLAND — With help from the community, the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library has once again created a fun opportunity for kids to welcome the New Year in their own way.
The library will host the Countdown to Noon on Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, at the library on King Street.
The event brings together community members to offer preschool story times, craft making, and entertainment that culminates in the dropping of a huge oxygen isotope — a nod to former Northumberland resident Joseph Priestley, who in 1774 discovered oxygen.
“The key thing is, as the library we really try to work with everybody in the community,” said Jeffery Johnstonbaugh, director of the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library.
He noted that Joseph Priestley portrayer Ron Blatchley will share chemistry experiments with the children, the Shikellamy High School Theater Department arrives as costumed characters to interact with the kids, and party hats and noisemakers will be available for all children.
“They just make it for these young people,” Johnstonbaugh said. “It opens their eyes and gives them a feeling of being safe and secure around here.”
Christ United Methodist Church and Laurie Berard, from Townside Garden Café, both provide space for activities, Kathryn Gaugler runs a photo booth, complete with costumes and props, and the Northumberland Fire Department provides a ladder truck from which to drop the isotope and welcome in 2023 with a soda toast and lots of cheering.
“The fire company was one of the best choices we ever made when we started the Countdown to Noon because they came on 100 percent,” Johnstonbaugh said.
“We’re part of the community,” said Brian Gink, chief of the Northumberland Fire Department. “The library sponsors this great event. The kids love it, and quite honestly we love it, too.”
Firefighters spruced up the isotope with new lights, so it should be a little brighter this year.
“Just to see the kids enjoying themselves, it makes it all worthwhile,” Gink said.
He also noted how the library organizes a Touch-a-Truck event that the fire company participates in every year.
“The library folks that put this together do a great job for the kids in town,” he said. “We support that. It’s always a good time for the kids.”
Along with the dropping of the oxygen isotope, the Countdown will end with 17857.org, Northumberland’s nonprofit community organization, presenting the town’s time capsule celebrating its 250th anniversary.
Johnstonbaugh appreciates the many community members pulling together to make the Countdown to Noon possible for local children.
“About 95 percent of our programming is for kids. They’re very important to us,” he said. “This is just to make them feel good about being part of the community, and to let them know we care about them.”