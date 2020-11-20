SELINSGROVE — Friends of Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library have begun its 2021 campaign for members. Friends is a nonprofit organization of volunteers who raise money to provide an annual gift to the Gelnett Library in Selinsgrove which is shared with all Snyder County libraries including those in Beavertown, Middleburg, and McClure.
Since the organization was formed in 2003, Friends have contributed more than $234,000 to the libraries of Snyder County, Joyce Hendricks, Friends president said. These contributions provide books, equipment, and computers. They help sponsor a diverse range of programming for everyone from infants to senior citizens and help underwrite the popular countywide summer reading program for children. Friends members are advocates for the library within the community.
"There is no doubt that the COVID pandemic has taken its toll on all of our usual fundraisers, so we must rely on memberships to help us through this difficult time," Hendricks said. "We are hopeful that 2021 will bring a return to normal and allow us to start those again. Most of all, we miss our members and supporters who helped with and attended those events.”
To access a membership form online: www.friendsgelnettlibrary.org or email friendsofgelnettlibray@gmail.com. Membership forms are also available at any branch of the library.
— THE DAILY ITEM