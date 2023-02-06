MILTON — The elementary school library paraprofessional for Milton Area School District will receive top honors at the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association's annual conference in March.
The Pennsylvania School Librarians Association will honor Laura Spangler as the 2023 Outstanding School Library Paraprofessional at the Harrisburg Hilton on March 31. This award recognizes the exemplary performance of a school library paraprofessional who directly supports the school library at the school or district level.
"I was totally surprised and totally humbled," said Spangler, who has spent the last five years as a school library paraprofessional assisting students and staff at the James F. Baugher and White Deer elementary school libraries. "I feel like I'm just doing my job and I try to do my best. I had no clue I was in the running for this."
Baugher and White Deer Elementary Librarian Karey Killian submitted Spangler's name to the PSLA. Three co-workers also provided letters of recommendation.
Spangler, a Milton native and 1979 graduate from Milton High School, was in the first fifth-grade class at the new Milton Elementary School in the 1970s and recalls fondly the library there. When she first started working at the district 22 years ago as a learning support aid, she was pleased to see it was the same library she remembered.
Over the last few years, the district had mold issues, which damaged many books in the district's collection, and new construction, which led to many changes. Many books were lost and many books were donated, she said.
"I've been very involved with the building of the library," she said. "Our library was built three years ago now with all new bookshelves, seating, a little nook. Things really have changed since I was there in fifth grade. We had an anonymous donor this year who donated boxes and boxes and boxes of children's books. I cataloged thousands of books since the summer at Baugher and White Deer."
In addition to repairing damaged books, assisting with book orders, and managing secretarial tasks, Spangler also works one-on-one with students to ensure everyone is able to fully participate in the day’s learning activities. Colleagues describe how she is a role model for all paraprofessionals and an essential and exceptional asset to the schools she serves.
Spangler said her educational background was majoring in merchandising and design from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. When her children started school, she decided to start working at the district to match their schedule.
"I'm a huge reader," she said. "My parents pushed it, and I love to read."
Colleagues describe her as dedicated, supportive, industrious, and professional. They share how she is always quick to lend a hand to help students find the perfect book, and she knows just where to locate the right resource for anyone in need, according to a media release from the PSLA.
Baugher and White Deer Elementary Librarian Karey Killian praised Spangler’s incredible knowledge of books, students, and the community. She also described how her creative bulletin board and book displays draw students in, and her caring personality encourages all readers to check out books they are going to love.
"Her helpful spirit and positive attitude contribute to a welcoming atmosphere in the library," she said.
The Pennsylvania School Librarians Association is a statewide organization representing over 550 members. It is an independent organization for school library professionals who serve in public, private, and parochial schools within the commonwealth. The association is the voice of the school library profession in Pennsylvania and is dedicated to improving school library programs and services for students.