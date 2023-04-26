On the third day of National Library Week — which runs April 23-29 this year — families gathered at the Degenstein Community Library to plant trees, visit with a therapy dog and mingle. This year’s national theme, “There’s More to the Story” could not fit more perfectly.
“We’re not just about books anymore. Libraries truly represent a community center where people can get connected,” Degenstein Executive Director Melissa Rowse said. “There are a lot of great things we do for kids, and for everyone of all ages.
On Tuesday, Tana Heffner, of Sunbury, brought her Susquehanna Garden Club to the library to help oversee a project pairing Earth Day with the American Library Association’s national week.
“We enjoy the kids and we were with Sarah (Sarah Fisher, the library’s youth services coordinator) a lot on summer programs,” Heffner said. “We are trying to get them interested in gardening at a young age, something they can use for a long time.”
Fisher and Rowse are busy scheduling events throughout the day for visitors of all ages. Rowse said the library hosts two to three events each day for everyone from toddlers to seniors.
For Fisher, Tuesday’s event had a little bit of everything.
“Trees, reading, a therapy dog, it’s been fantastic,” she said. “I love my job and I love working with the kids, doing things for them. Then we have a variety of free programming. We just had armchair aerobics for seniors.
“My favorite is bringing everyone together, parents and kids, and doing something fun, exploring with different experiences.”
Katie Williard, of Northumberland, brought her children, Emily, 5, and Mason, 2, for Tuesday’s events. Their library trips are at least weekly.
“When I was a kid, my parents took us to the library all the time,” Willard said. “There are so many experiences for the kids to have. These are all free and they get to engage in so many new things in the community.”
“All of the programming they have, all the resources, books and multimedia, but most importantly this community here at the library makes us feel like a family,” said Tegan Kessler, who brought her children Nola, 5, and Emberlee, 3. “We come multiple times a week. It’s a welcoming and inviting environment.”
The programming, Rowse said, is the library’s niche.
“We’ve got activities for everyone,” she said.
There are also outlets and outreach available.
Rowse said the library has wifi available inside, along with iPads and computers for people to use in the library. They also offer 24/7 wifi access outside of the library for someone maybe needing late-night access to finish a project.
“This is 100 percent a hidden gem,” said Willard. “They offer different programs every day of the week for different age groups, I wish more people would come.”
“It’s been an epic visit today,” Kessler said. “Storytime, trees, services dogs, Dr. Seuss. What more could you ask for?”