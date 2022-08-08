LEWISBURG — Specialty programs such as PlayK and A.B.C. Play with Me Parent/Child Workshop will be held this year at various Union County libraries.
PlayK focuses on using play to help preschoolers develop the skills needed to be successful in kindergarten. PlayK provides materials and a curriculum of activities for six different play and learn centers and is aligned to Pennsylvania's Learning Standards for Early Childhood. PlayK is offered at the Public Library for Union County starting Aug. 9 at 2 p.m.
A.B.C. Play with Me Parent/Child Workshop is for children ages 12 to 40 months along with their parents/caregivers. In addition to an uninterrupted hour of play, a resource professional from the community is present to talk with parents/caregivers about specific topics, which include literacy, nutrition, speech and language, music and movement, and child development. This five-week program is offered twice a year and the next session starts Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Public Library for Union County.
Union County libraries also offer monthly Discover Storytime for babies up to five-year-old children.
These free classes offer a safe and educational learning environment while providing an opportunity for both caregivers and children to bond, socialize and make new friends.
The libraries offer a variety of kids programming that touch on many topics with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM). Patrons can sign up for the monthly eNewsletter for upcoming programs or view available programs using the online calendar.
Additional information is available online at UnionCountyLibraries.org.