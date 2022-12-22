SUNBURY — The Degenstein Community Library received a gift of $11,000 from the Friends of the Degenstein Community Library for book purchases and children programming supplies.
The group presented a check for $11,000 to Melissa Rowse, library director, according to a press release.
The Friends organized and conducted a number of fundraisers throughout the year including book sales, a yard sale, and most recently, a holiday cash raffle,” Rowse said.
“Since the group was organized in 1996, they have raised $372,500,” she said. “The group meets quarterly and always welcomes new members. Funding from the friends will be used toward book purchases and adult and children programming supplies.”
Rowse praised the Friends of the Degenstein Community Library.
“We have the best friends,” she said. “They are an integral part of our organization, our fundraising arm. Not only do they raise much needed funds, but they promote the library and all the services we provide. We are very grateful for their hard work and dedication in supporting the library throughout the year.”
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was happy the library continues to get support.
“Words can’t describe the impact those funds will have for our local library,” he said. “They offer so many services to residents and have many programs that benefit our youth. A huge thank you goes out to the friends group from myself and City Council for this generous donation that will help our whole community.”
Rowse said because of the dedication of the friends group, dedicated library board and staff, the library has achieved a Gold Star from the Pennsylvania Library Association through its PA Forward Star Library Program.
“PA Forward is a statewide initiative that spotlights the important role our libraries have in our communities,” she said. “PA Forward is a voice to what the library community already knows: With the right support, libraries are ideally positioned to become the community centers of information, technology, and learning that will fuel educational and economic opportunity for all of our citizens.”
For information about the Degenstein Community Library or the Friends of the Library, please contact the library at 570-286.2461 or info@degensteinlibrary.org or visit their website at: www.degensteinlibrary.org.