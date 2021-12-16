LEWISBURG — Roberta Greene submitted her resignation as director of the Public Library for Union County and administrator of the Union County Library System, according to a press release from the library board.
The resignation is effective March 31, 2022, and Greene will work with the Boards of Trustees of both organizations to ensure a smooth transition as a search for her replacement is conducted, according to Stephen Stanko, vice president of the Board of Trustees for the Public Library for Union County.
Greene joined both organizations in August 2010. Noted in the release, among her accomplishments are her having helped enhance digital offerings at the library, providing opportunities for lifelong learning along with STEAM opportunities for students after school. She led the $1.75 million capital campaign to renovate and expand the Public Library for Union County on Reitz Boulevard in Lewisburg. That project was completed in June.
“The Boards of Trustees of both organizations wish to express their appreciation for her leadership and vision over the past 11 years,” the release states.
The Union County Library System consists of the Public Library for Union County along with the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg and the West End Library in Hartleton.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO